Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 75.61 points or 0.42% at 17937.5 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.05%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.06%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.64%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.49%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.34%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.28%), MRF Ltd (down 0.86%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.39%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 39.17 or 0.1% at 38020.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38.8 points or 0.35% at 11266.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 10.85 points or 0.07% at 14874.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.65 points or 0.03% at 4951.69.

On BSE,999 shares were trading in green, 744 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

