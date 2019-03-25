Varun Beverages gets CCI approval for acquisition of franchise rights from PepsiCo

-
ALSO READ
VBL to acquire PepsiCo franchise rights in South, West India
I'm with Natasha because she has her own individuality: Varun Dhawan
VBL board okays plans to acquire PepsiCo franchise rights in South, West India
Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi have dance face-off
Varun Sharma to make digital debut with 'Bollywood Bazzinga'
-
For South and West regionVarun Beverages has received the approval of Competition Commission of India ('CCI') vide its letter dated 22 March 2019 for acquisition of franchise rights in South and West regions from PepsiCo for a national bottling, sales and distribution footprint in 7 states and 5 Union Territories.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU