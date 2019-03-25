JUST IN
Varun Beverages gets CCI approval for acquisition of franchise rights from PepsiCo

For South and West region

Varun Beverages has received the approval of Competition Commission of India ('CCI') vide its letter dated 22 March 2019 for acquisition of franchise rights in South and West regions from PepsiCo for a national bottling, sales and distribution footprint in 7 states and 5 Union Territories.

First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 10:27 IST

