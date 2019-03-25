Lupin receives USFDA approval for Sildenafil Tablets USP

Lupin has received approval for its Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Inc's Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

Lupin's Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, is the generic version Inc's Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. Tablets are a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor indicated for the (ED).

Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg had an annual sales of approximately USD 611 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)