Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Angel One in focus

Infosys: Infosys announced that it has completed the acquisition of oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS announced that it is now a Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services partner.

Tata Elxsi: The design led technology service provider reported 38.95% rise in net profit to Rs 160.01 crore on 31.51% increase in revenues from operations to Rs 681.73 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce): Global haircare leader Aveda has partnered with Nykaa to launch prestige salons in the country.

Angel One: The company reported 100.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 204.80 crore on 63.6% increase in total income to Rs 685.30 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Ajanta Soya: The company said the board approved sub-division of existing shares from one share having face value of Rs 10 to five shares with face value of Rs 2 each.

