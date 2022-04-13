Infosys, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, MCX in spotlight

-
ALSO READ
India Ratings upgrades credit rating of HeidelbergCement India
HeidelbergCement India commissions plant for use of alternate fuels at Narsingarh Clinker unit
Framework For Cross Border Insolvency To Be Announced Soon Under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code
Tata Steel infuses equity capital of Rs 625 cr in Tata Steel Mining
Reliance Capital slumps after RBI supersedes board
-
Infosys: Infosys will release its quarterly earnings today, 13 April 2022.
Tata Steel: Tata Steel Mining (TSML), an unlisted wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel (Company), has successfully completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 90% in Rohit Ferro-Tech (RFT) in accordance with the approved Resolution Plan under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC).
ICICI Bank: The board of the bank at its meeting scheduled on 23 April 2022 will also consider, fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement.
Hariom Pipe Industries: Shares of Hariom Pipe Industries will debut on the bourses today, 13 April 2022. Issue price is Rs 153 per equity share.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX): MCX and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), Bangladesh, signed a consultancy agreement today to collaborate for establishment of the country's first commodity derivatives platform in Bangladesh.
TVS Motor Company: Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG (SEMG), a subsidiary of the company has acquired 100% in Alexand'Ro Edouard'O Passion Vo Sl (Passion Vo), primarily engaged in the sale of e-bikes as well as e-bike accessories across a range of premium e-bike brands such as TREK, Riese & Muller, Cannondale, Moustache and others.
HeidelbergCement India: HeidelbergCement India has commissioned a 5.5 megawatt (MW) solar power plant in its mining area located in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.
Fino Payments Bank: The board of Fino Payments Bank approved a minority strategic investment by the bank in New Delhi based Paysprint Private Limited. The bank will be investing upto 12.19% in the fintech by way of subscription to its shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU