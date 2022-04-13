Infosys, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, MCX in spotlight

Infosys: Infosys will release its quarterly earnings today, 13 April 2022.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Mining (TSML), an unlisted wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel (Company), has successfully completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 90% in Rohit Ferro-Tech (RFT) in accordance with the approved Resolution Plan under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC).

ICICI Bank: The board of the bank at its meeting scheduled on 23 April 2022 will also consider, fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement.

Hariom Pipe Industries: Shares of Hariom Pipe Industries will debut on the bourses today, 13 April 2022. Issue price is Rs 153 per equity share.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX): MCX and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), Bangladesh, signed a consultancy agreement today to collaborate for establishment of the country's first commodity derivatives platform in Bangladesh.

TVS Motor Company: Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG (SEMG), a subsidiary of the company has acquired 100% in Alexand'Ro Edouard'O Passion Vo Sl (Passion Vo), primarily engaged in the sale of e-bikes as well as e-bike accessories across a range of premium e-bike brands such as TREK, Riese & Muller, Cannondale, Moustache and others.

HeidelbergCement India: HeidelbergCement India has commissioned a 5.5 megawatt (MW) solar power plant in its mining area located in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

Fino Payments Bank: The board of Fino Payments Bank approved a minority strategic investment by the bank in New Delhi based Paysprint Private Limited. The bank will be investing upto 12.19% in the fintech by way of subscription to its shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)