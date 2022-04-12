TCS, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India to be watched

TCS: The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 1.61% to Rs 9,926 crore on 3.49% increase in net sales to Rs 50,591 crore in Q4 March 2022 (Q4 FY22) over Q3 December 2021 (Q3 FY22). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 7.35% and net sales rose 15.76% in Q4 FY22. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.

UltraTech Cement: The company participated in the e-auction of Diggaon Limestone Block conducted by the Government of Karnataka and has been declared as the preferred bidder.

Nestle India: The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the year 2022.

JSW Steel: JSW Utkal Steel Ltd (JUSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel., and part of the $13 billion JSW Group, has received the environmental clearance (EC) for setting up of a greenfield Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) crude steel from the Union Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

Gufic Biosciences: Gufic Biosciences have received permission from Central Licensing Approving Authority for manufacture, sale and distribution of Isavuconazonium Sulfate API and finished formulation Isavuconazole for Injection 200 mg/vial.

Shiva Texyarn: The company has received an order from Government of India, Ministry of Defence for supply of the NBC HAVERSACK MK-11 (bags for defence personnel) quantity 35,000 and value of the order is Rs 11.90 crore.

