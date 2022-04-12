TCS, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India to be watched

TCS: The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 1.61% to Rs 9,926 crore on 3.49% increase in net sales to Rs 50,591 crore in Q4 March 2022 (Q4 FY22) over Q3 December 2021 (Q3 FY22). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 7.35% and net sales rose 15.76% in Q4 FY22. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.
UltraTech Cement: The company participated in the e-auction of Diggaon Limestone Block conducted by the Government of Karnataka and has been declared as the preferred bidder.
Nestle India: The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the year 2022.
JSW Steel: JSW Utkal Steel Ltd (JUSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel., and part of the $13 billion JSW Group, has received the environmental clearance (EC) for setting up of a greenfield Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) crude steel from the Union Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).
Gufic Biosciences: Gufic Biosciences have received permission from Central Licensing Approving Authority for manufacture, sale and distribution of Isavuconazonium Sulfate API and finished formulation Isavuconazole for Injection 200 mg/vial.
Shiva Texyarn: The company has received an order from Government of India, Ministry of Defence for supply of the NBC HAVERSACK MK-11 (bags for defence personnel) quantity 35,000 and value of the order is Rs 11.90 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU