Mindtree, RVNL, INEOS Styrolution India in focus

-
ALSO READ
Ineos Styrolution shuts Nandesari plant due to fire incident
PVR, INOX, Bharti Airtel, GAIL (India) in focus
INEOS Styrolution India standalone net profit rises 151.20% in the September 2021 quarter
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
INEOS Styrolution India standalone net profit declines 53.96% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Mindtree: The IT company reported 8.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 473.10 crore on 5.4% increase in revenue to Rs 2897.40 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021. As compared to Q4 March 2021, the company's consolidated net profit and revenue increased by 49.1% and 37.4%, respectively.
Meanwhile, Mindtree clarified that reports of a merger between Mindtree and L&T Infotech are speculative in nature.
RVNL: RVNL has entered into an MoU with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India, for entrusting project management consultancy for rail infrastructure works of MCL to RVNL from concept to commissioning.
INEOS Styrolution India: Promoter INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte has proposed to sell 25.32 lakh equity shares or 14.4% stake of the company through offer for sale. It has also kept an option open, to additionally sell 16.88 lakh equity shares or 9.6% stake vis OFS. The OFS will open on 19 April 2022 and close on 20 April 2022.
Asahi Songwon Colors: Asahi Songwon Colors announced the acquisition of a 78% in Atlas Life Sciences Private Limited (Atlas), a manufacturer of bulk pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), for an all-cash consideration of Rs 48 crore.
Salasar Techno Engineering: The company will on 30 April 2022 consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU