Mindtree, RVNL, INEOS Styrolution India in focus

Mindtree: The IT company reported 8.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 473.10 crore on 5.4% increase in revenue to Rs 2897.40 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021. As compared to Q4 March 2021, the company's consolidated net profit and revenue increased by 49.1% and 37.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mindtree clarified that reports of a merger between Mindtree and L&T Infotech are speculative in nature.

RVNL: RVNL has entered into an MoU with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India, for entrusting project management consultancy for rail infrastructure works of MCL to RVNL from concept to commissioning.

INEOS Styrolution India: Promoter INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte has proposed to sell 25.32 lakh equity shares or 14.4% stake of the company through offer for sale. It has also kept an option open, to additionally sell 16.88 lakh equity shares or 9.6% stake vis OFS. The OFS will open on 19 April 2022 and close on 20 April 2022.

Asahi Songwon Colors: Asahi Songwon Colors announced the acquisition of a 78% in Atlas Life Sciences Private Limited (Atlas), a manufacturer of bulk pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), for an all-cash consideration of Rs 48 crore.

Salasar Techno Engineering: The company will on 30 April 2022 consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares.

