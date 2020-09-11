Amber Enterprises India allots 22.47 equity shares under QIP issue

Raises Rs 400 crore

Amber Enterprises India announced that the Qualified Institutions Placement Committee at its meeting held on 10 September 2020, approved the issue and allotment of 22,47,191 Equity Shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs. 1,780 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 1,770 per Equity Share), aggregating to approximately Rs. 400 crore. The QIP opened on 07 September 2020 and closed on 10 September 2020.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 31,44,65,400 consisting of 3,14,46,540 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 33,69,37,310 consisting of 3,36,93,731 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

