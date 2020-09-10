Vaibhav Global commissions 1 MW Solar PV Power Generation Project

-
In Bikaner, RajasthanVaibhav Global has successfully commissioned a 1MW Solar PV Power Generation Project under Captive use in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
The plant, which was commissioned on 28th August 2020, is a major addition to the existing 385 KW rooftop solar panels installed in Jaipur, which have been servicing 7% of the Company's electricity requirements at its Jaipur manufacturing facility. Together, the existing facility and the new plant will address around 45% of the Company's power requirements for the Jaipur facility.
