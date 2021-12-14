Infosys to transform Orion Corporation's ERP and Planning platforms

-
Infosys announced that it has been selected by Finland-based Orion Corporation to holistically transform its ERP and Planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realization. Through this engagement, Infosys will adopt standardized best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion's operations, informed decision making, and reduce business operations cost through AI, ML, and robotic process automation (RPA).
Infosys was chosen to assist Orion on this transformation journey for its collaborative and transparent approach, demonstrated SAP capabilities, proven track record in the Life Sciences industry, and ability to deliver tangible business value.
As an established SAP transformation partner for S/4HANA, BW/4HANA and IBP, Infosys will follow an innovative hybrid agile approach leveraging Infosys CaPSule to maximize Orion's business engagement and deliver early business buy-in. Infosys will additionally leverage its Value Realization Method (VRM) to achieve Orion's key value objectives while utilizing the data anonymizing suite to enable availability of real-time information and high data integrity.
