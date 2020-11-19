TCS expands partnership with UK retailer Kingfisher

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Kingfisher plc, a leading home improvement company in the UK and Europe, to provide consolidated application management and infrastructure support services, to accelerate the retailer's transformation to be a digital first organization.

TCS has been a strategic application services partner to Kingfisher since 2012, and has leveraged its comprehensive portfolio of business and technology services and solutions to enhance the retailer's customer and colleague experience and help drive its growth and modernisation agenda across various lines of business.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will use its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDMTM), powered by its closed-loop, autonomous enterprise software - ignio, to harness the power of machine learning and AI to improve agility, ensure faster speed to market and enhance operational resilience.

The awardwinning ignio software will orchestrate data across the value chain and augment human teams, enabling best in class business systems operations and providing exponential business value.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)