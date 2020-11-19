TCS expands partnership with UK retailer Kingfisher

-
ALSO READ
TCS launches #ThisRun, a unique worldwide Community for runners
TCS selected as strategic partner for managed IT services by Belgian insurer AG
TCS recognized as Leader in Quality Engineering Services
TCS positioned as Leader and Star Performer in Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services
TCS ranks #37 among Top 100 Software Companies of 2020
-
Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Kingfisher plc, a leading home improvement company in the UK and Europe, to provide consolidated application management and infrastructure support services, to accelerate the retailer's transformation to be a digital first organization.
TCS has been a strategic application services partner to Kingfisher since 2012, and has leveraged its comprehensive portfolio of business and technology services and solutions to enhance the retailer's customer and colleague experience and help drive its growth and modernisation agenda across various lines of business.
As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will use its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDMTM), powered by its closed-loop, autonomous enterprise software - ignio, to harness the power of machine learning and AI to improve agility, ensure faster speed to market and enhance operational resilience.
The awardwinning ignio software will orchestrate data across the value chain and augment human teams, enabling best in class business systems operations and providing exponential business value.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU