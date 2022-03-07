Infy collaborates with Telenor for supply chain operations

-
Infosys on Monday announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway to successfully transform its finance and supply chain operations.Infosys said it is chosen to assist Telenor Norway on ERP transformation program for its innovative and standardized solutions, reusable assets, skilled talent pool and ability to accelerate solution deployment. In collaboration with Telenor Norway's Business & IT teams, Infosys said it implemented a future-proof, standardized Oracle Cloud ERP solution to help migrate from a legacy ERP system to enhance business agility and operational efficiency.
Anand Swaminathan, EVP, Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, In the postCOVID era, telcos are emerging as the preferred digital service providers for subscribers. The ERP platform developed jointly by Telenor and Infosys enables Telenor Norway to drive operational excellence, which ultimately translates into a superior customer experience.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT firm's consolidated net profit rose 7.1% to Rs 5,809 crore on a 7.7% increase in revenues to Rs 31,867 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.
Shares of Infosys were trading 0.71% higher at Rs 1,735.8 on BSE.
