Real Estate shares plummet

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 187.09 points or 5.67% at 3115.09 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 7.5%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 7.13%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 6.73%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 6.49%),DLF Ltd (down 6.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.52%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 5.42%), Sobha Ltd (down 5.34%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.5%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.51%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1596.9 or 2.94% at 52736.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 415.15 points or 2.56% at 15830.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 636.1 points or 2.42% at 25650.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 208.22 points or 2.63% at 7710.3.

On BSE,827 shares were trading in green, 2566 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

