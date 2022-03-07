Bandhan Bank Ltd stays slippery

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 255, down 6.66% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.54% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% rally in NIFTY and a 6.93% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

