HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1319.7, down 3.42% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.36% on the day, quoting at 15861.35. The Sensex is at 52850.29, down 2.73%.HDFC Bank Ltd has eased around 9.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34407.8, down 4.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

