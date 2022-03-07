Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 1042.11 points or 4.62% at 21535.81 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 6.71%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 6.62%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 6.26%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 6.18%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 5.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 4.45%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 3.85%), Bosch Ltd (down 3.81%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 3.37%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.1%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.07%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.73%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1596.9 or 2.94% at 52736.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 415.15 points or 2.56% at 15830.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 636.1 points or 2.42% at 25650.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 208.22 points or 2.63% at 7710.3.

On BSE,827 shares were trading in green, 2566 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

