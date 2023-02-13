Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 165.04 points or 0.82% at 20231.62 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.67%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.67%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.33%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.95%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.87%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.79%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.77%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.06%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.95 or 0.26% at 60526.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.5 points or 0.15% at 17830.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.11 points or 0.15% at 28221.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.82 points or 0.43% at 8885.4.

On BSE,1390 shares were trading in green, 1502 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

