Innovative Ideals & Services (India) bags new order of RUNWAL GROUP project

On 13 May 2019Innovative Ideals & Services (India) announced that the Company has bagged a new order for fire alarm & public address for supplying & executing for Runwal EIRENE Tower first phase, project by RUNWAL GROUP. The company has vast experience in the Fire Alarm & Public address system. The value of the order is Rs. 1 Crore which is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Total project order value is estimated at Rs. 5 Crore. The Company is engaged in service systems integration for security, safety and building automation and installation of various electronic systems.
