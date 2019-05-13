JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex, Nifty slide on weak global stocks
Business Standard

Innovative Ideals & Services (India) bags new order of RUNWAL GROUP project

Capital Market 

On 13 May 2019

Innovative Ideals & Services (India) announced that the Company has bagged a new order for fire alarm & public address for supplying & executing for Runwal EIRENE Tower first phase, project by RUNWAL GROUP. The company has vast experience in the Fire Alarm & Public address system. The value of the order is Rs. 1 Crore which is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Total project order value is estimated at Rs. 5 Crore. The Company is engaged in service systems integration for security, safety and building automation and installation of various electronic systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU