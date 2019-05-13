JUST IN
Avadh Sugar & Energy recommends issue of Bonus shares
Trident Group recommends stock split of equity shares

Capital Market 

To FV of Re 1/- per equity share

Trident announced that its Board of directors in their meeting held on 13 May 2019 have recommended split/ sub-division of equity shares of the Company from the existing face value of Rs 10/- per equity share to face value of Re 1/- per equity share, subject to approval of the shareholders.

