Rolta India accepts offer receipt from Investor Group, Streamcast

Of Rs 55 billionRolta India announced that its Board of Directors in the meeting held on 11 May 2019 have accepted the offer received from the Streamcast Group for subscribing to certain securities of Rolta BI & Big Data Analytics (WOS) by making an investments of approximately Rs 55000000000/- in consideration for certain undertakings being transferred by the Company to its WoS on slump sale basis as a going concern since has been approved by the Board. The Streamcast Group is an international group that uses its proprietary and globally patented architecture to provide next-generation technology services on sub-optimal networks using the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.
