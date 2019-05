Rolta India accepts offer receipt from Investor Group, Streamcast

Of Rs 55 billion

India announced that its Board of Directors in the meeting held on 11 May 2019 have accepted the offer received from the for subscribing to certain securities of BI & Big Data Analytics (WOS) by making an investments of approximately Rs 55000000000/- in consideration for certain undertakings being transferred by the Company to its on slump sale basis as a going concern since has been approved by the Board. The is an international group that uses its proprietary and globally patented architecture to provide next-generation on using the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)