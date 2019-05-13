JUST IN
China Market falls 1.2% on trade impasse with U.S.
Avadh Sugar & Energy recommends issue of Bonus shares

In the ratio of 1:1

Avadh Sugar & Energy announced that its Board of directors have recommended the issue of bonus shares by capitalization of Capital Redemption Reserve in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 bonus share of Rs 10/- each fully paid -up for every 1 existing share of Rs 10/- each held by the members subject to the shareholders' approval.

