Zensar brings "Experience-Led Digital Transformation" to Adobe Summit EMEA 2019

On 13 May 2019Zensar, a digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with organizations across industries announced that the Company will showcase its Human-Centred approach to digital transformation at the Adobe Summit EMEA, London, on May 15-16th , 2019. Attendees can participate in a series of interactive design-thinking workshops specially curated for this audience/event.
