JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Australia Market falls 0.2%
Business Standard

Zensar brings "Experience-Led Digital Transformation" to Adobe Summit EMEA 2019

Capital Market 

On 13 May 2019

Zensar, a digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with organizations across industries announced that the Company will showcase its Human-Centred approach to digital transformation at the Adobe Summit EMEA, London, on May 15-16th , 2019. Attendees can participate in a series of interactive design-thinking workshops specially curated for this audience/event.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 15:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU