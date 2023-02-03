Inox Green Energy Services to acquire majority stake in -Fox Windtechnik India

Inox Green Energy Services has entered into a definitive investment agreement with I-Fox Windtechnik India, an Independent O&M Wind Service Provider (target company), to acquire a majority stake in share capital of the Target Company.

The target Company has a fleet of 230+MW majorly operating in South India. With this acquisition, the Company enters into the multi-brand OEM Wind Turbine O&M business.

