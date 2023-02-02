Fortis Healthcare and its subsidiaries receive ratings action from CRISIL

-
ALSO READ
Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 53.61% in the June 2022 quarter
Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 91.25% in the September 2022 quarter
NHPC receives ratings action from S&P Global Ratings
Adani Enterprises incorporates two mining subsidiaries
-
Fortis Healthcare and its subsidiaries Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre, Fortis Hospotel, Fortis Hospitals, International Hospital and SRL has received revision in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Long term rating - CRISIL AA-/ Positive (removed from rating watch with developing implications ; rating reaffirmed)
Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (removed from rating watch with developing implications ; rating reaffirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU