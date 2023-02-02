Fortis Healthcare and its subsidiaries receive ratings action from CRISIL

Fortis Healthcare and its subsidiaries Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre, Fortis Hospotel, Fortis Hospitals, International Hospital and SRL has received revision in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Long term rating - CRISIL AA-/ Positive (removed from rating watch with developing implications ; rating reaffirmed)

Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (removed from rating watch with developing implications ; rating reaffirmed)

