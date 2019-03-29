JUST IN
Inox Leisure commences commercial operation of multiplex theatre in Bhubaneswar

Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre operated on Lease basis and located at INOX Leisure Ltd, Symphony Mall, Plot No.149, Rudrapur, Bhubaneswar, Pin-752101, Odisha, with effect from 29 March, 2019.

The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 3 screens and 609 seats.

INOX is now present in 67 cities with 138 Multiplexes, 566 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,33,766 seats across India.

First Published: Fri, March 29 2019. 17:35 IST

