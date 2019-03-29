Inox Leisure commences commercial operation of multiplex theatre in Bhubaneswar

Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Cinema Theatre operated on Lease basis and located at Leisure Ltd, Symphony Mall, Plot No.149, Rudrapur, Bhubaneswar, Pin-752101, Odisha, with effect from 29 March, 2019.

The said Cinema Theatre has 3 screens and 609 seats.

is now present in 67 cities with 138 Multiplexes, 566 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,33,766 seats across

