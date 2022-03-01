Inox Leisure commences operations of multiplex in S Mall, Tumakuru

Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Lease basis, located at INOX Leisure, 3rd Floor, S Mall, Sira Road, Tumakuru - 572106, Karnataka with effect from 01 March 2022.

The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 5 screens and 1069 seats.

INOX is now present in 72 cities with 160 Multiplexes, 675 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,52,173 seats across India.

