Inox Leisure Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Inox Leisure Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.15, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 12912.5. The Sensex is at 44069.19, up 0.43%.Inox Leisure Ltd has eased around 1.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1465.05, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

