Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 11.61 points or 0.18% at 6550.9 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 13.71%), Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 10%),IIFL Securities Ltd (down 4.82%),Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 3.05%),Centrum Capital Ltd (down 2.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (down 2.16%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 2%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 1.99%), MAS Financial Services Ltd (down 1.82%), and Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 1.74%).

On the other hand, Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 19.96%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 19.88%), and IDFC Ltd (up 19.88%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 267.46 or 0.61% at 44149.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.05 points or 0.68% at 12946.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 200.26 points or 1.24% at 16382.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.36 points or 0.99% at 5569.47.

On BSE,1572 shares were trading in green, 1121 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

