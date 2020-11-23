Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 10.69 points or 0.9% at 1182.27 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Communications Ltd (down 3.93%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.24%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 0.8%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.64%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.42%), and HFCL Ltd (up 3.35%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 267.46 or 0.61% at 44149.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.05 points or 0.68% at 12946.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 200.26 points or 1.24% at 16382.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.36 points or 0.99% at 5569.47.

On BSE,1572 shares were trading in green, 1121 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)