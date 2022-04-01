NTPC rallies after reporting strong performance in FY22

NTPC surged 5.93% to Rs 142.95 after the company reported highest ever annual group generation of 360 billion units (BU), a growth of 14.6% compared to previous year.

As per the company's press release, during this period, NTPC recorded the highest ever single day generation of 1,215.68 million units (MU) (group) & 1,013.45 MU (NTPC). The coal-based plants recorded a PLF (Plant Load Factor) of 70.7% with an availability factor of 88.8%. On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 299 BU in FY22, recording an increase of 10.4% over the previous year.

The total installed capacity of NTPC group rose 4.7% to 68,940 mega-watt (MW) with 3,130 MW of capacity addition. On a standalone basis, NTPC's capacity increased by 4.1% to 54,575 MW.

The PSU company further highlighted that it is also increasing its renewable portfolio and has received approval from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for setting up of 4,750 MW Renewable Energy Park in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. NTPC also expects to set up 10,000 MW capacity in Rajasthan for which Letter of Intent (LOI) has been issued. The state-run corporation has set a new target of installing 60 giga-watt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

In a separate announcement today, NTPC stated that its first part capacity of 22 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV project at Kayamkulam, Kerala, has been declared operational from 31 March 2022. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54,516.68 MW. Further, the group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 68,631.68 and 67,971.68 MW respectively.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. The Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC as of 31 December 2021.

The PSU power major reported 24.63% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 4,131.99 crore on 17.77% rise in net sales to Rs 28,864.79 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)