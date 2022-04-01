SML Isuzu soars after robust March 2022 sales

SML Isuzu Limited jumped 19.1% to Rs 589.35 after company's total sales grew 43% to 1363 units in March 2022 as compared with 952 units sold in March 2021.

On a sequential basis, total sales jumped 90.9% from 714 units sold in February 2022.

The company sold 698 units of cargo vehicles in March 2022 as against 679 units sold in March 2021, recording a 3% rise year on year (YoY). Similarly, passenger vehicle sales soared 144% to 665 units in March 2022 as compared to 273 units sold in March 2021.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer reported a net loss of Rs 25.79 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 26.39 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales rose 35.9% to Rs 249.88 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)