Inox Wind secures 40 MW wind power projects

Inox Wind announced new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 40 MW from retail customers spread across various industries. The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka. The contracts include supply and commissioning of 2 MW DFIG 113 meters rotor diameter Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) as well as providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the life time of the project.

Inox Wind provides its customers with end to end integrated solutions for the entire wind power value chain. The orders are expected to be commissioned by March 2021. The Company which enjoys one of the largest order books in the industry has further strengthened its order book with the fresh orders.

