SRF allots 17.64 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

The QIP Committee of SRF on 17 October 2020 has approved the allotment of 17,64,705 Equity Shares of face value Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 4,250 per Equity Share, i.e., at a premium of Rs 4,240 per Equity Shares aggregating to approximately Rs 750 crore, pursuant to the Issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 57,48,05,000 consisting of 5,74,80,500 Equity Shares to Rs 59,24,52,050 consisting of 5,92,45,205 Equity Shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)