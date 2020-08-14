JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Spaceage Products reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 32.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 409.60 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 32.54% to Rs 24.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 409.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 358.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales409.60358.36 14 OPM %12.0117.61 -PBDT48.3757.57 -16 PBT42.2751.69 -18 NP24.3636.11 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU