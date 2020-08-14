Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 32.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 409.60 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 32.54% to Rs 24.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 409.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 358.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.409.60358.3612.0117.6148.3757.5742.2751.6924.3636.11

