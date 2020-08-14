Indian Bank standalone net profit rises 1.06% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank standalone net profit rises 23.45% in the June 2020 quarter
RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 41.82% in the June 2020 quarter
Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.83% in the June 2020 quarter
ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 24.03% in the June 2020 quarter
AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 96.98% to Rs 10119.96 croreNet profit of Indian Bank rose 1.06% to Rs 369.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 365.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 96.98% to Rs 10119.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5137.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income10119.965137.58 97 OPM %54.6863.01 -PBDT614.22579.39 6 PBT614.22579.39 6 NP369.26365.37 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU