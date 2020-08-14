Indian Bank standalone net profit rises 1.06% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 96.98% to Rs 10119.96 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 1.06% to Rs 369.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 365.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 96.98% to Rs 10119.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5137.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income10119.965137.58 97 OPM %54.6863.01 -PBDT614.22579.39 6 PBT614.22579.39 6 NP369.26365.37 1

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:03 IST

