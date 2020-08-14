Indian Bank standalone net profit rises 1.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 96.98% to Rs 10119.96 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 1.06% to Rs 369.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 365.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 96.98% to Rs 10119.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5137.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10119.965137.5854.6863.01614.22579.39614.22579.39369.26365.37

