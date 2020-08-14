Spaceage Products reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Spaceage Products reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.030.020.100.090-100.00000-0.02000-0.02000000.01

