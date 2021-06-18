Graphite India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd and Novartis India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2021.

Graphite India Ltd crashed 10.24% to Rs 599.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd lost 9.11% to Rs 104.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd tumbled 6.96% to Rs 407.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24571 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd plummeted 5.85% to Rs 361.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24581 shares in the past one month.

Novartis India Ltd fell 5.69% to Rs 818. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23122 shares in the past one month.

