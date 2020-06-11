JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 22.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit declines 90.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.64% to Rs 97.31 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions declined 90.29% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.64% to Rs 97.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 259.70% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.09% to Rs 458.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 546.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales97.31166.74 -42 458.49546.41 -16 OPM %4.937.18 -3.863.57 - PBDT4.0114.04 -71 13.348.74 53 PBT1.8614.16 -87 5.534.05 37 NP1.0911.22 -90 2.410.67 260

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU