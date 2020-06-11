Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit declines 90.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.64% to Rs 97.31 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions declined 90.29% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.64% to Rs 97.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 259.70% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.09% to Rs 458.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 546.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

