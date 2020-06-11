JUST IN
Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 257.08% in the March 2020 quarter
DIC India standalone net profit declines 57.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 172.66 crore

Net profit of DIC India declined 57.79% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 172.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 197.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales172.66197.27 -12 OPM %3.572.04 -PBDT6.908.61 -20 PBT3.095.71 -46 NP2.415.71 -58

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 19:02 IST

