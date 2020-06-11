Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 257.08% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.60% to Rs 326.40 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) rose 257.08% to Rs 17.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.60% to Rs 326.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 361.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.84% to Rs 76.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 1399.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1536.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales326.40361.08 -10 1399.711536.91 -9 OPM %10.276.00 -8.7310.50 - PBDT39.1822.18 77 144.24167.50 -14 PBT29.6814.85 100 111.47138.28 -19 NP17.394.87 257 76.5769.08 11
