Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 257.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.60% to Rs 326.40 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 257.08% to Rs 17.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.60% to Rs 326.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 361.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.84% to Rs 76.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 1399.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1536.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

