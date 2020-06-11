Banco Products (India) standalone net profit declines 69.72% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.70% to Rs 132.00 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) declined 69.72% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.70% to Rs 132.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 182.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.44% to Rs 69.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.49% to Rs 582.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 714.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales132.00182.58 -28 582.46714.58 -18 OPM %12.2214.71 -12.7814.16 - PBDT26.8243.05 -38 120.56182.79 -34 PBT21.6438.27 -43 100.56164.60 -39 NP11.0936.62 -70 69.52122.91 -43
