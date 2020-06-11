Banco Products (India) standalone net profit declines 69.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.70% to Rs 132.00 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 69.72% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.70% to Rs 132.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 182.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.44% to Rs 69.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.49% to Rs 582.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 714.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

