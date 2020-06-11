Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 51.60% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Albendazole Tablets
Sales decline 25.96% to Rs 808.47 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners declined 51.60% to Rs 54.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.96% to Rs 808.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1091.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.98% to Rs 324.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 457.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.99% to Rs 3605.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4396.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales808.471091.89 -26 3605.214396.06 -18 OPM %15.1917.47 -16.4518.21 - PBDT114.07184.41 -38 563.09781.21 -28 PBT70.22148.41 -53 393.17652.44 -40 NP54.57112.75 -52 324.89457.49 -29

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 18:25 IST

