IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals receives upgradation in ratings for bank facilities

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the ratings for the bank facilities availed by the company. The revised ratings are as follows -

Long term bank facilities (Rs 140 crore) - CARE A; Stable (revised from CARE A-;Stable)

Short term bank facilities (Rs 210 crore) - CARE A1 (Revised from A2+)

