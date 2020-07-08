JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 431.66 cr in June 2020
Business Standard

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals receives upgradation in ratings for bank facilities

Capital Market 

From CARE

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the ratings for the bank facilities availed by the company. The revised ratings are as follows -

Long term bank facilities (Rs 140 crore) - CARE A; Stable (revised from CARE A-;Stable)

Short term bank facilities (Rs 210 crore) - CARE A1 (Revised from A2+)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 12:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU