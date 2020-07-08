IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals receives upgradation in ratings for bank facilities

-
ALSO READ
Shyam Century Ferrous gets revision in credit ratings from CARE
Sadbhav Engineering drops after CARE downgrades ratings
Hester Biosciences receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
Seshasayee Paper spurts as CARE reaffirms ratings
Prince Pipes turns volatile after CARE revises credit rating
-
From CAREIOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the ratings for the bank facilities availed by the company. The revised ratings are as follows -
Long term bank facilities (Rs 140 crore) - CARE A; Stable (revised from CARE A-;Stable)
Short term bank facilities (Rs 210 crore) - CARE A1 (Revised from A2+)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU