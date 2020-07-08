Karur Vysya Bank enters into corporate agency partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life

Karur Vysya Bank has entered into a corporate agency partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life to offer life insurance solutions to the Bank's customers.

Through this partnership, Karur Vysya Bank will provide Bajaj Allianz Life's value-packed life insurance solutions to its customers and enable them to achieve their life goals in a planned manner.

Bajaj Allianz Life through its affordable and new-age life insurance solutions will empower the Bank's new and existing customers to avail the living benefits of life insurance. The insurer's products will be available at the Bank's 780 branch offices spread across India.

