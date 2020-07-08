NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 431.66 cr in June 2020

NBCC (India) has secured orders worth Rs 431.66 crore in the month of June 2020 as detailed below -

1. BHEL Work - Construction works of Natural Draught Cooling Towers (NDCTs) for Package -1 and Package - 2 of 5X800 MW Yadadri STPP. NBCC will execute this project on EPC mode.

The total project cost is Rs. 284.63 crore.

2. IIT (BHU) - Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for Construction & Development of Students Hostel and Faculty Apartments at IIT-BHU, Varanasi. The total project cost is Rs. 147 crore excluding PMC fees.

