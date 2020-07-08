NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 431.66 cr in June 2020

JUST IN
Capital Market 

NBCC (India) has secured orders worth Rs 431.66 crore in the month of June 2020 as detailed below -

1. BHEL Work - Construction works of Natural Draught Cooling Towers (NDCTs) for Package -1 and Package - 2 of 5X800 MW Yadadri STPP. NBCC will execute this project on EPC mode.

The total project cost is Rs. 284.63 crore.

2. IIT (BHU) - Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for Construction & Development of Students Hostel and Faculty Apartments at IIT-BHU, Varanasi. The total project cost is Rs. 147 crore excluding PMC fees.

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 12:18 IST

