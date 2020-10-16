Intellect Design Arena wins IDC Real Results Award 2020

Intellect Design Arena has won the IDC Real Results Award 2020 in the "Efficiency and Agility" category for its Digital Wealth Transformation Solution at CIMB Thai Bank.

Aligning with the Bank's aspiration to be a purely digital bank, Intellect's digital wealth solution for CIMB Thai empowered Bank's Relationship Managers (RMs) to deliver on-the-go advisory with a completely de-desked solution (only tablets).

The wealth platform automated end-end functions of the RMs from digital onboarding, guided goalbased investment planning, 360 degree customer view, enabling them to provide superior service to their clients with product recommendations, real-time alerts and cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

The omni-channel API-led solution backed by deep data analytics, integrated seamlessly with the 13 different systems to provide a single system view to the RMs.

