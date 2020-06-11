Intense Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramco Systems Ltd, ISMT Ltd, Nila Infrastructures Ltd and Panacea Biotec Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2020.

Intense Technologies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 23.1 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5528 shares in the past one month.

Ramco Systems Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 110.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32414 shares in the past one month.

ISMT Ltd soared 19.82% to Rs 3.99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17247 shares in the past one month.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd rose 18.86% to Rs 5.42. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49003 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd jumped 18.49% to Rs 240.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9740 shares in the past one month.

