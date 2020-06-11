JUST IN
Barometers trade with modest losses
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Adani Green Energy Ltd counter

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 33.63 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 24.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares

City Union Bank Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, UPL Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 June 2020.

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 33.63 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 24.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.92% to Rs.337.95. Volumes stood at 5.5 lakh shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd recorded volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30281 shares. The stock gained 2.53% to Rs.137.55. Volumes stood at 14428 shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 12.1 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.34.65. Volumes stood at 4.09 lakh shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd witnessed volume of 20.17 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.16% to Rs.425.80. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd saw volume of 93668 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16966 shares. The stock increased 4.62% to Rs.107.65. Volumes stood at 21589 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 11:00 IST

