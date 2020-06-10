Panacea Biotec Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd, Ramco Systems Ltd and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2020.

Panacea Biotec Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 202.8 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 48355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8440 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1524 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 96.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4465 shares in the past one month.

Ramco Systems Ltd rose 19.97% to Rs 91.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22524 shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd advanced 19.97% to Rs 70.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 669 shares in the past one month.

