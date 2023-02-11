Interface Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Digital Health to acquire 2.25% stake in Synchron Inc.
Dentalkart eyes rapid expansion as revenue touches 100 crore
Govt clarifies there is no plan to levy any charges for UPI services
Razorpay becomes India's First Payment Gateway to support Credit Cards on UPI
'Chemistry Forever' launches in India - Most secured online dating app in India with a uniquely designed interface
-
Sales decline 35.90% to Rs 11.75 croreNet loss of Interface Financial Services reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.90% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.7518.33 -36 OPM %0.262.89 -PBDT-0.090.53 PL PBT-0.090.53 PL NP-0.090.53 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU